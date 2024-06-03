Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Krishna saves the day; makes Bhog for the puja

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ananya succeeding in getting the divorce papers signed by both Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) and Krishna (Debattama Saha). Ananya was happy that the divorce proceedings could happen after six months, with the signatures already happening.

The upcoming episode will see the family organizing a puja for Kanhaji in which Aryaman’s mother will ask Ananya to prepare the bhog. However, Ananya will be incapable of cooking and will ask the maid to get the food from a hotel. While bringing the food, the maid will drop the bag on the ground with the food opening up and spilling on the ground. Since there will be a lack of time, the maid will put back the dirt-filled food into the boxes and will give it to Ananya. Krishna who will see it, will prepare the food in the garden all by herself. Her idea will be to save Ananya’s day by replacing the dirt-filled bhog plate with the food that she has made. However, Krishna will not be able to replace the plates. The pundit will notice mud being in the bhog prepared and will scold the family. Ananya will confess that she had got food from outside, and the maid will tell that the food fell on the ground.

However, Aryaman will bring in Krishna who will come with her plate all set for the Bhog. Aryaman will explain that Krishna made the food after seeing the food falling on the ground.

Krishna Mohini Ep 35 2nd June Written Episode Update

Ananya showed her excitement as she got the divorce papers duly signed by both Aryaman and Krishna. The family planned a puja for which Aryaman’s mother asked Ananya to make the Bhog.

What will happen next?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.