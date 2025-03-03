Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Aakash Makes A Suspicious Entry, Prarthana Gets Scared

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with major twists and turns for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Harsh tries to commit suicide as he feels that he won’t be able to become an engineer. However, Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) finds something fishy and brings Baa and Kinjal with her.

In the upcoming episode, Kinjal, Baa and Prarthana save Harsh, giving him good news about his admission. Prarthana takes a promise from him that he will never do anything like this again. Later, Sneha’s bracelet is missing and Smita wonders where it would have gone. She accuses Kinjal as she sees a box in her hand.

Smita tells Kinjal to show her the box as she knows that Kinjal is hiding the bracelet to sell it and get money for Harsh’s education. But it turns out that the box contains laddoos, which leaves Smita shocked. Kinjal is upset with Smita’s behavior. Later, for the sangeet ceremony, Aakash arrives in a car which has a devil’s poster on his car, leaving Prarthana suspicious. As she comes out of the car showcasing his swag, Prarthana gets scared, thinking about what would be his next move.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.