Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Dushyant’s Goon Hits Harleen, Monisha Accuses Purvi

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major dramas in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Harleen joins Purvi to the temple, and they perform puja. RV feels something weird, and he expresses his concern to Yug.

In the upcoming episode, Dushyant reveals his plan to Monisha, highlighting that if they harm Harleen, RV’s attention will be toward her and not Purvi. He also emphasizes that if Harleen gets in danger due to Purvi, RV will start hating her. Dushyant’s goon hits Harleen, who walks out of the temple, and Purvi witnesses the scene.

As the accident occurs, Monisha arrives and helps Purvi take Harleen to the hospital. RV discovers about Harleen’s accident and rushes to the hospital. As the doctors operate on Harleen, RV asks Purvi if his mother will get better, and she assures him that she will be fine soon. But the twist comes when Monisha tells RV that Purvi purposely harmed Harleen to seek revenge on her.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).