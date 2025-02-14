Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Jasbir’s Furious Reaction, Stabs RV

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with major twists and turns for the last eleven years. The show continues to win hearts, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Monisha purposely pushes Purvi (Rachi Sharma) on the stairs to make her fall. Purvi confronts her for trying to harm her.

In the upcoming episode, RV (Abrar Qazi) highlights Monisha’s cunning nature toward Purvi, trying to harm her. RV asks Monisha to leave the house, taunting Purvi for trusting Monisha. Monisha tells everyone that she is also a family member, upon which Harleen and Vaishali show the mirror that family supports each other in tough times and does not trouble the other.

As Dipika throws Monisha out of the house, she becomes revengeful. Monisha meets Jasbir and reveals about Purvi’s pregnancy, which makes him angry. Jasbir vows that since he didn’t get his love, he will not let their love also win. He takes a knife in his hand and stabs RV, who steps out to search for Purvi in the forest.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).