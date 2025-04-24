Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Karan Bumps Into Prarthana – Will This Change Her Life?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with interesting dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) feels blessed when she meets her mother, Purvi. Purvi gives Prarthana’s hand in Raunak’s (Akshay Bindra), telling him to take responsibility.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi hands Prarthana’s responsibilities to Raunak, who accepts with dedication. Smita arrives, creating an intense moment. Later, Prarthana goes with the file of her reports in her hand. Meanwhile, Karan enters the hospital after cutting the ribbon on the new area.

As Karan comes in, she bumps into Prarthana. He notices her and asks if she is finding someone. Prarthana says that she is searching for her mother. Prarthana asks Karan who he is searching for. Karan takes Preeta’s name. Meanwhile, the ward boys take Preeta to the hospital room. On the way, Preeta’s hands touch Karan’s hand, which leaves him curious.

Preeta and Karan are returning to make the storyline interesting. How will they find out about their relationship with Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.