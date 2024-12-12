Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Discovers Purvi’s Plan, Netra Manipulates Kashish

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with interesting storylines and dramas. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Netra is shocked after Harleen asks RV to marry Kashish. Netra takes a stand against this. Jassie overhears RV and Purvi’s plan against Netra.

In the upcoming episode, Netra tells everyone that she wants to talk to Kashish in private as she wants to give her blessings. Purvi tries to stop her, but Harleen allows Netra to talk to Kashish. Netra threatens Kashish, keeping a knife on her throat. But Kashish hits her, and Netra stops her from going downstairs.

As Kashish and Netra return. Kashish says that Netra will only marry RV. Jassie reveals Purvi and RV’s plan, and she decides to take a step against this. Netra accuses everyone of trying to lie to Kashish. Netra manipulates Kashish, claiming that RV’s molested her. However, someone hits Netra before she goes to the wedding.

What will happen next in Rv’s life?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).