Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Gets Purvi Jailed, RV Takes A Stand

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with major twists and turns for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Monisha accuses Purvi of harming Harleen purposely, but no one believes her.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha tells everyone that she will bring proof against Purvi. Monisha regrets saying this, but Dushyant calms her, highlighting that he will make sure that they show proof against Purvi. Soon, the police arrive, and Monisha accuses Purvi of becoming an eyewitness.

The police arrest Purvi, and RV goes to meet Harleen. Harleen shares that she is all fine. She requests RV to take her home, and he brings a wheelchair. RV stops the police from taking Purvi. Monisha intervenes and confronts RV to save Purvi. Then Harleen comes to rescue Purvi, and she refuses to file any case against Purvi. She tells her Purvi didn’t do anything, which leaves Monisha irritated.

What will happen now?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).