Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Shoots Purvi, Is This End Of RV And Purvi?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been on the top of the TRP charts for almost eleven years. The show continues to entertain the audience with its gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Monisha brings juice for Purvi (Rachi Sharma), but RV (Abrar Qazi) refuses to take it. Then Monisha drinks the juice herself before giving it, proving her innocence.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi tells RV to forgive Monisha and give her a chance to improve. RV agrees, but Monisha plans to separate RV and Purvi. Monisha sees RV and Purvi hugging each other and decides to kill Purvi in front of everyone, but nobody will be able to save her.

With Jasbir’s help, Monisha lands Purvi in a dangerous scene. She makes her stand on the edge of a cliff while RV searches for Purvi. Monisha tells Purvi that her time is over now and points a gun at her. As she shoots Purvi, RV is shocked and clueless about what happened. Purvi falls off the cliff and prays to God to keep her child and RV safe.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).