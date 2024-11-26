Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Warns Sahil, Exposes RV And Purvi’s Plan

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with major twists and turns in the love story of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Monisha finds out about RV and Purvi’s whereabouts through Harleen and the housemates. She pretends to be ill and goes to rest in the room. Jassie comes to meet Sahil but meets only with disappointment. RV and Purvi wait for Sahil in the hotel.

In the upcoming episode, Jassie calls Monisha, informing her that Sahil is already out. He expresses his concern that Sahil might have reached the hotel for his deal. Monisha comes to the Hotel Eastern Sunshine and is shocked to see Sahil with RV and Purvi. She calls him, asking him to leave from there instantly, but Sahil tells her to wait as he is in an important meeting. Monisha warns Sahil highlighting that the person sitting as financial consultant is RV’s younger brother. Sahil is shocked.

Sahil takes a moment and calls Matthew. He asks him to save him today, as his life is in danger. On the other hand, after discovering the truth, RV offers a deal to Sahil, emphasizing that he needs money, so they have plenty to offer, leaving Sahil confused.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).