Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Agrees To Help Purvi, Monisha Looks Worried Due To Khushi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, continues to rank in the top charts, with major ups and downs over the last ten years. Deepika convinces Monisha not to help Netra as this will bring them into the center, and they might get exposed. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) meets Netra, asking her to reveal the truth.

In the upcoming episode, Khushi comes to meet RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi, but Harleen stops her from entering the house. Harman makes Khushi acknowledge her mistakes and requests that she leave. Purvi meets Netra to find out Monisha’s truth. Netra talks to Purvi, and in return for her freedom, she agrees to help her expose everyone behind the whole scene.

Purvi looks confident about exposing the truth. On the other hand, Monisha is worried, and she expresses her concern to Deepika, highlighting that RV still loves Khushi. She can fight with Purvi, but Khushi is out of her league. Monisha looks scared of Khushi as she is very strong-headed and cunning.

Will Purvi be able to expose Monisha?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).