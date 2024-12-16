Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Exposes Monisha, Purvi And RV Shocked

Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major twists and interesting dramas. Monisha hits Netra and replaces her by becoming RV’s (Abrar Qazi) bride. Jasbir helps her execute her plan.

In the upcoming episode, RV hugs Purvi, consoling her. Diya sees them as emotionally connected. Deepika comes with the bride, and Monisha hides her face. Monisha and RV’s marriage begins, which leaves everyone worried. Vaishali purposely falls down, and she finds Monisha under the ‘ghunghat.’ She reveals this to Harleen, leaving her shocked. Deepika convinces Harleen that RV and Monisha are eventually supposed to marry, so finally, it’s happening.

On the other hand, RV tries to convince Monisha, considering her Netra, to stop the marriage. Diya tells Purvi to cancel the wedding anyway. Netra comes downstairs and stops the wedding, leaving everyone shocked. Purvi asks her if she is here, so who is there as a bride? Netra exposes Monisha, taking out her ‘ghunghat.’ RV and Purvi are shocked by this.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).