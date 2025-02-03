Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Exposes Monisha, RV Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Monisha accuses Purvi of being jealous of her and trying to portray her wrong in front of everyone.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi exposes Monisha, revealing that since she entered the house as a daughter-in-law, Monisha has been jealous of her. That is why, to separate RV and Purvi, Monisha brought Netra into RV’s life. She also highlights that Monisha planned RV and Purvi’s divorce. Monisha stops Purvi, creating a critical moment.

Purvi goes to expose Monisha, showcasing the recording of Jasbir’s confession in front of everyone. But Monisha destroys Purvi’s phone, which makes Purvi angry. Then, she calls Netra. Netra comes in, upon which RV confronts her, asking who gave her money to come into his life and spoil his life. Netra reveals Monisha did all this, leaving RV shocked. On the other hand, Harleen and others are in disbelief.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).