Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Threatens RV To Marry Her, Purvi Worried

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the past ten years and has managed to become a favorite show of the audience. The show features interesting ups and downs in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Purvi saves RV from getting arrested. On the other hand, Netra decides to get justice for Sahil’s murder by ruining RV’s life.

In the upcoming episode, Netra asks Jassie what she has to do to ruin RV’s life. Jassie tells her that she has to marry RV, and she agrees. Monisha also meets Netra and asks if she will help with their plan, and she agrees. Netra says that she will marry RV but will not get a divorce from him now, leaving Monisha shocked.

Netra comes to RV’s house with reporters, threatening him with marriage. She tells RV to marry tomorrow, but RV refuses. Netra threatens him that the court has given him marriage orders within ten days, so if he refuses, he will have to face the consequences later on. RV is shocked, while Purvi is worried that RV has to marry Netra tomorrow.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).