Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Purvi’s Heart Breaks As RV Agrees To Marry Neha

Zee TV television show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the past decade. During the court hearing, Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) heart breaks as RV (Abrar Qazi) agrees to marry Neha within ten days. At night, Purvi and RV see each other in an emotional moment and wonder why destiny is separating them.

In the upcoming episode, Neha comes to RV’s house for the Sangeet ceremony’s decoration, leaving everyone pissed. Later, RV and Purvi get ready for the Sangeet ceremony. Amidst the critical situation, Purvi, devastated, confronts RV and asks him why he agreed to marry Neha. Purvi, while crying, questions RV if he didn’t even think about her before agreeing to marry Neha. Purvi emphasizes the fact that after marrying Neha, RV will leave her, and they will get separated. RV feels emotional, and he hugs Purvi and consoles her.

On the other hand, during the sangeet ceremony, Neha dances with RV, which makes everyone pissed. Neha plans the Sangeet with full entertainment and enthusiasm, and she also taunts Purvi, tagging her as Old Wife, which breaks Purvi’s heart, and she leaves the ceremony.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).