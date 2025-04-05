Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Payal Conspires Against Prarthana, Brings Snake To Kill Her

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. The show continues to rule with major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) asks Mayank to keep an eye on Bhavesh as he has no trust in him.

In the upcoming episode, Bhavesh tries to harass Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), which scares her. However, Raunak plans to save Prarthana anyway. On the other hand, Payal notices Raunak’s care and concern for Prarthana, which makes her jealous.

Payal plans a conspiracy against Prarthana. She meets a serpent who keeps snakes and gets the idea of killing someone likely to be Prarthana. Payal asks the man if one can die if this snake bites. The serpent suggests Payal keep the snake in the person’s room she wants to kill. Payal becomes happy and looks confident to kill her enemy.

Is Payal planning to kill Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.