Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Confesses His Feelings, Payal Shocked

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with interesting twists and major dramas. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Smita devices a plan to bring Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Payal closer to each other. On the other hand, Raunak enjoys Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) beautiful voice.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana comes to give tea to Raunak, but it falls on her hand. Raunak takes care of Prarthana and teases her. Amidst that, Payal comes and sees Raunak with Prarthana from far. Raunak teases Prarthana, but she leaves. Then Payal comes to meet Raunak.

Raunak and Payal once again indulge in an argument. He tells her that he doesn’t like her at home and that she is not his type of girl. Payal asks Raunak what his type is. She asks him if Prarthana is his type, and Raunak blushes, which leaves Payal shocked.

Is Raunak falling in love with Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluw lia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.