Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Gets Impressed By Prarthana’s Innocence, Is He Falling For Her?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been running for the last ten and a half years and still rules over the audience’s hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Sarita insults Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and demands Sita get her checked. Sita makes the guards check Prarthana, but Raunak (Akshay Bindra) saves her. He makes Sarita apologize, which makes Sita angry.

In the upcoming episode, Sita confronts Raunak, but he wins her heart with his tactics. On the other hand, Prarthana cries, recalling the scene that happened last night. The next day, Prarthana comes to the temple, and upon Raunak’s demand, she sings a song that mesmerizes Raunak and Baa.

Raunak asks Prarthana if she is innocent or pretending to be. Because he asked her to sing, and she also sang. Prarthana looks confused, but Baa tells Raunak that Prarthana is a very sweet, innocent, and clean girl. Surprised by Prarthana’s personality, Raunak asks her if she is really so nice, hinting at their growing chemistry. Will they fall for each other?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluw lia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.