Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Plans To Break Prarthana’s Marriage, Ketki Warns Payal

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years, with major ups and downs. The show continues to win hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Smita allows Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) to meet Raunak (Akshay Bindra) after he regains consciousness. Hearing this, everyone is shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak gets worried for Prarthana. He expresses his concern to Mayank and Harsh. Raunak tells Mayank to plan something to break Prarthana’s marriage with Bhavesh because he doesn’t want Prarthana to marry the bad man. Raunak thinks of finding major evidence against him. Mayank calms him.

On the other hand, Bhavesh’s mother tells him that someone is conspiring against him. She reveals that the woman is threatening him and highlights that she might also seek the police’s help. Payal gets ready to get married to Raunak. Ketki advises Payal to keep a hold on Raunak, or she will lose him.

Will Prarthana and Raunak ever unite?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.