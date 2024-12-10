Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Accepts His Relationship With Kashish, Harleen Cancels The Wedding

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers with amazing storylines and major dramas for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Kashish enters the scene during RV (Abrar Qazi) and Netra’s wedding and claims to be in a relationship with him.

In the upcoming episode, RV refuses to accept his connection with Kashish. Kashish shows her and RV’s photographs, proving her connection with RV. But no one trusts her, and she then shows her pregnancy report, leaving everyone shocked. Harleen faints after another problem in RV’s life. Purvi consoles her and reveals that Diya has planted Kashish to save RV.

Netra confronts Kashish for intervening in her wedding. RV accepts being in a relationship with Kashish, leaving Jassie, Monisha, and Netra. Harleen orders RV to marry Kashish, upon which Netra raises a question highlighting that RV has to marry her and he cannot marry anyone else. Harleen emphasizes that RV has to marry Kashish because she is pregnant.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).