Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Accuses Khushi, Dushyant And Monisha Release Netra

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with interesting twists and turns in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. RV discovers that Harleen’s accident was a planned attempt to kill her, and he doubts Khushi.

In the upcoming episode, RV takes Yug’s help and tells him not to share this with Diya or Purvi. He gets the photos drawn, and the goons’ faces match them. RV doubts Khushi and confronts her. Khushi questions RV why he is behaving like to her. RV accuses Khushi of purposely hitting his mother, leaving Khushi shocked.

On the other hand, before Purvi and Khushi, Dushyant arrives at the police station. Dushyant and Monisha meet her, and he tells her that they will get her released, they will also send her out of the country, and everything will be managed, but only if she agrees. Netra agrees with Dushyant’s offer, which makes him confident about his plans. Seeing things in her favor, Monisha becomes happy.

