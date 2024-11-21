Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Expresses His Feelings For Purvi, Is Love Brewing?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. It often charts the top in the TRP rate and is also the audience’s favorite. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) tells RV (Abrar Qazi) to trap Sahil to expose Netra’s truth to everyone. On the other hand, Monisha taunts Sahil for Matthew not being able to kill Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, RV and Purvi plan to confront Netra and discover the truth. Yug, disguised as a company owner, calls Sahil, offering him a big deal. Diya encourages Purvi’s idea, and RV becomes confident that this will be the beginning of Netra’s end. Purvi also looks determined to find the truth.

The next day, RV is surprised by his feelings. In an emotional moment, RV expresses his feelings for Purvi. He tells her that he has no one in his life who trusts him the way he trusts her. There is only Purvi, whom he trusts wholeheartedly. Hearing RV’s heartfelt confession, Purvi becomes shy, and she also smiles, which RV notices.

With this confession, it seems love is brewing between the two, and fans are eagerly waiting for that.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).