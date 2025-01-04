Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Gets Romantic With Purvi, Monisha Plans To Kill

Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV, is one of the longest-running shows. It has entertained the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs in the storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. RV expresses his feelings to Purvi, highlighting that she is very nice. Monisha gets worried thinking about Khushi’s presence in RV’s life.

In the upcoming episode, RV tells Purvi that she is nice and that he is very lucky and happy to have her, which makes her emotional. Purvi feels attracted to RV and becomes happy with RV’s gestures. Witnessing her happiness, RV falls for her. He asks her if he can kiss her as he feels like doing it whenever he sees her happy, and Purvi stays silent, but her action welcomes RV.

On the other hand, Monisha is worried about everything going against her. She expresses her concern to her father, highlighting that she has involved Netra with her and now finds it hard to tackle her. Her dad suggests she finish the chapter, and Monisha asks if she should kill the person, probably hinting at Netra and Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).