Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Promises To Be By Purvi’s Side, Jasbir Hits Netra

Kumkum Bhagya is Zee TV’s popular show. It has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with gripping storylines and major twists. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Netra manipulates Kashish, who refuses to marry RV (Abrar Qazi) and leaves the wedding. Everyone is shocked by Kashish’s refusal.

In the upcoming episode, Netra taunts RV’s family for making Kashish lie. Everyone tries to convince Kashish, but she denies it. Diya confronts Kashish, asking why she ruined the plan. Kashish reveals that RV molested Netra, but Diya shares that she is lying. Kashish refuses to help, highlighting the wrong thing.

Purvi questions Netra about what she said to Kashish. Netra warns Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and tells her that now she will become RV’s bride. Purvi cries, and RV wipes her tears. He promises to be by her side no matter what and will always wipe her tears, creating an emotional moment. Monisha takes Jasbur’s help. She comes to confront Netra, and Jasbir hits Netra, leaving her unconscious. Monisha plans to become RV’s bride.

