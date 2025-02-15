Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Senses Danger, Purvi Gives Birth To A Baby

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has entertained the audience with major ups and downs for the last eleven years. The show continues to rank in the top with its gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Monisha tells Jasbir about Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) pregnancy, leaving him shocked. He vows to seek revenge, and since he didn’t get his love, RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi will also not win.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi and RV, along with their family, set out to seek blessings at Vaishno Devi temple. As everyone walks on the road, Purvi finds herself lost. Jasbir and Monisha chase Purvi and kill her, leading her to fall off the cliff. RV senses the danger and tells everyone that Purvi’s life is in danger, and he has to save her.

People find Purvi on the street, and they rescue her. RV tries to search Purvi, and Jasbir stabs him. Later, Purvi gives birth to a baby girl. Purvi leaves her daughter at a temple. The next day, a priest finds Purvi’s daughter, naming her Prarthna, as he finds her as a blessing.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).