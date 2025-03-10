Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Devises A Plan, Asks Prarthana To Bring Raunak Close To Payal

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major twists and turns. The show continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) saved Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and decided to expose Vihaan to everyone.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak reveals the truth, revealing that Vihaan is not a good person. Prarthana shows a video of a victim as evidence while Raunak calls Vihaan’s employee, who exposes him. Sneha breaks the wedding and leaves. Later, Smita thanks Prarthana, but Raunak keeps looking at her, which leaves Smita worried.

Smita devises a plan to bring Raunak and Payal close. He calls Prarthana and asks her if she needs money for her sister’s education. Prarthana accepts that she needs money, upon which Smita tells her that she will pay her sister’s fees, but in return, she has to work from her. Prarthana becomes happy and asks Smita what she has to do. Smita tells Prarthana to help her make Raunak see a life partner in Payal, leaving Prarthana shocked.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.