Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Warns Seema, Prarthana Fights For Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs. The show continues to rule as it heads for the finale episode. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Bhavesh tries to claim his rights to Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), but Raunak (Akshay Bindra) beats him, showcasing his right place, that Prarthana is yet to be his wife.

In the upcoming episode, Smita is angry as she discovers Prarthana’s intervention during Payal and Raunak’s dinner date. Shubhvi instigates Smita against Prarthana. Prarthana comes home and hugs Seema, sharing whatever happened with her.

At the same time, Smita meets Seema and Prarthana. Smita warns Seema that whatever happened today was the last time they were involved with Raunak and Payal. Smita asks Seema and Prarthana to stay away from her son, leaving them scared. On the other hand, the police come to arrest Purvi, but Prarthana fights for her with them, requesting them to leave her mother.

Will Purvi find out Prarthana is her real daughter?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.