Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Neha Walks Out From RV’s Life, Purvi Cries In Happiness

In Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the viewers see major ups and downs in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Purvi, with her smart plan, tries to trap Neha, making her believe that she wishes to leave RV, and now she can do it easily after getting Neha married to RV. However, Monisha and Jassie convince Neha to agree to marry RV because this is all part of Purvi’s plan to get rid of her.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha asks Neha to agree to the marriage, and then Purvi will divorce RV. Later, during the wedding, Monisha will replace Neha as bride. On the other hand, RV gets tensed by Purvi’s big step and worries about what will happen next.

Later, Purvi starts crying in the middle of the road, and RV reaches out in search of her. He asks Purvi why she is crying and what is happening with him. Purvi softly reveals that Neha has finally walked out of RV’s life, and just now, she dropped her off on the bus. Purvi cries in happiness, leaving RV speechless and shocked.

On the other hand, Monisha meets Purvi, and Purvi questions why Monisha doesn’t look happy that Purvi saved RV. Monisha stays silent, which also increases Purvi’s doubt, who reveals that with her reaction, she gets her intentions.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).