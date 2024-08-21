Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Netra Returns In RV’s Life, Purvi Devastated

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the viewers enjoy the gripping storyline and major dramas in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). RV comes to a business party with Purvi. He goes inside the party hall holding Purvi’s hand without noticing Monisha. Monisha gets upset with RV’s behavior and decides to punish him, too.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha conspires, and Netra returns to RV’s life. Durunythe party Netra leaves everyone in shock as she returns. Netra reveals that she is ready to marry RV as Monisha has planned. At the same time, other housemates get distressed with Netra. Netra separates RV and Purvi. She begins the couple can e with RV. RV looks frustrated with Netra’s touch. At the same time, Purvi feels devastated and cries in a corner. After some time, Purvi leaves there, and RV follows her while Netra witnesses everything. RV and Netra also got engaged at the party. Also, RV will divorce Purvi, prompting a major twist.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).