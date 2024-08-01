Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Purvi Bails Out RV And Harman, Monisha’s Game Over

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. The audience sees an interesting drama with RV’s (Abrar Qazi) arrest due to molestation charges. Purvi and Harman meet Neha to find a way to release RV. However, Neha uses Harman’s step of offering her money against him and Purvi. Neha calls the media and police, who arrest Harman and Purvi. RV gets shocked to see Purvi and Harman in the lock. Purvi shares with RV that Neha is not a good person, and she has come with cunning intentions.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi’s family comes to meet her in jail. She shares about the incident with her family. Later, the Police officer taunts Purvi for supporting a criminal. Purvi makes it clear that her husband did not do anything to Neha. On the other hand, a surprising twist will occur when Purvi gets her husband RV and father-in-law bailed out. RV becomes happy after being released from jail, and Purvi rejoices happily. In contrast, Monisha doubts Neha, and they both end up in an argument. Monisha also chokes Neha with her hand.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).