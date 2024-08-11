Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Purvi Exposes Neha, Monisha’s Distressed

In Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees a nail-biting drama in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Purvi’s master plan of fake divorce with RV leaves Neha in panic mode. She becomes clueless and confused about how to react to the situation while Purvi questions whether she will marry RV or not, but Neha stays silent.

In the upcoming episode, when Purvi asks Neha about the molestation accusations on RV, Neha gets frustrated and runs away from the press conference, leaving everyone shocked. After this, Purvi questions the media and people present during the press conference about the reason behind Neha running away from the conference and not agreeing to marry RV. Purvi exposes Neha and reveals that she ran away because she lied and accused her husband, RV, of fake allegations. Hearing this, Monisha gets distressed while a few people run behind Neha to catch her.

On the other hand, Neha meets her boyfriend, who tells her he supports her. Neha’s boyfriend promises to safeguard her and even kill the person bothering her. Interestingly, Purvi’s lover, Jassie, overhears this conversation.

It will be interesting to see whether Purvi will get to stay in the house.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation)