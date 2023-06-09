Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Aaliya kidnaps Ranbir again

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has taken a gripping turn as a shocking kidnapping unfolds amidst the wedding festivities of Prachi and Akshay. As per the plot, Akshay’s bua makes a smashing entry at Prachi and Akshay’s wedding. She has a tashan moment with Akshay’s mother. Hence, his bua decides to do the gathbandhan. She comes forwards and does Akshay and Prachi’s gathbandhan before the marriage.

Ranbir, who had a safe escape from the kidnappers, runs to stop Prachi’s wedding. Aaliya decides to go to Prachi’s house to catch Ranbir. She reaches her house and waits outside for Ranbir to appear. Meanwhile, Ranbir enters the house to stop Akshay and Prachi’s wedding.

In the coming episode, Ranbir tries to find Prachi to stop her from marrying Akshay. However, before he can go to her, Aaliya makes Ranbir unconscious and kidnaps him during Prachi and Akshay’s wedding. She takes him away and locks him inside the cupboard. Aaliya, known for her manipulative ways, hatches an evil plot to separate Prachi and Ranbir.

OMG! How will Ranbir manage to stop the wedding?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!