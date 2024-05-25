Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Harleen Orders RV To Marry Monisha, Purvi Becomes Upset

Get ready for more unexpected turns in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms. The gripping storyline has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, with recent twists including RV’s surprising act of bailing out Purvi and Khushi’s promise to save her sister. The tension escalates when Purvi, witnessing Prachi’s financial struggles, is moved to tears.

In the upcoming episode, you will see RV indulge in a heated argument with his mother, Harleen, who decides that, in the end, he has to marry Monisha, leaving the housemates shocked while Prachi overhears from behind.

Later, when Prachi comes home from jail, the housemates taunt her. However, she waits for RV at dinner, who comes late at night. Purvi questions RV about his late arrival, but he talks rudely with her and asks her not to behave like his wife, which upsets her. Later, when Purvi reveals that she was not waiting for him to have dinner, RV feels jealous, and again, he taunts Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).