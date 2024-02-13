Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Monisha ruins Purvi-RV’s post wedding ritual

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Khushi witnesses Purvi sitting on the sofa for the rasam and goes to speak to her. However, RV manages to hint the servant to drop juice on Khushi’s saree. Soon, Khushi goes to the washroom to clean it. RV follows her and threatens to not reveal the truth to Purvi. RV reveals the intimate photos of them and warns Khushi to keep her mouth shut.

Khushi leaves the house without telling Purvi (Rachi Sharma) the truth. Later, a new girl enters the house and gets surprised seeing the decoration and a bride. This new girl turns out to be RV’s fiancée Monisha. She learns that RV married Purvi. When angry Monisha confronts RV, the latter reveals that Purvi is Khushi’s sister and he married her to seek revenge from Khushi. Monisha understands RV and support him in his plan.

In the coming episode, Purvi meets Monisha and questions her about her relationship with the house. Monisha calls herself Purvi’s suatan which shocks her. Soon, she changes the topic. Later, Purvi and RV perform a post marriage ritual together of finding a ring from a bowl of milk. However, Monisha gets angry at their bonding and ruin the ceremony by taking out the ring. Purvi gets shocked by Monisha’s actions.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2667 12 February 2024 Written Episode Update

