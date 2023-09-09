Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Ranbir, Akshay, and Prachi return to their house. However, Akshay points a gun to shoot Ranbir. Mihika bravely steps in to stop Akshay (Abhishek Malik) from pulling the trigger aimed at Ranbir. Mihika questions hi actions against Ranbir. Soon, Akshay makes a shocking revelation. He tells the family that Ranbir is Prachi’s ex-husband and he is here to win her back.

Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) gets angry at Akshay for his behaviour and lashes out at him. Mihika also supports Prachi and gets furious at Akshay. Mihika also reveals to Akshay that she already knew about Prachi and Ranbir’s (Krishna Kaul) wedding as the latter had already revealed it to her before their engagement. Akshay on the other hand makes a big decision. In front of the entire family, Akshay calls off Ranbir and Mihika’s marriage.

In the coming episode, Ranbir decides to leave Tandon mansion after the big revelation. However, Mihika tries to stop him and reveals her feelings for him. However, Ranbir makes her understand that they were only faking an act and he has no true feelings for her. As soon as Ranbir leaves, heartbroken Mihika attempts suicide. The family is shocked by Mihika’s action.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2535 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Ranbir get blamed for Mihika’s suicide attempt?

