Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi And Ranbir Romance In Kitchen, Purvi Gets Bailed

Zee TV’s popular television show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms fans can gear up for interesting drama. As seen so far, the Monisha traps Purvi (Ranchi Sharma) in her cunning plan, resulting in Purvi getting jailed for smuggling fake notes. However, RV (Abrar Qazi) meets Purvi and promises to get her out of jail as he trusts her, but Harleen can’t digest this and scolds RV.

In the upcoming episode, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) takes a water bottle from the fridge, and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) enters the kitchen, where she tries to reach the top container. Witnessing her struggle, Ranbir heads to help her, but before that, the flour container falls on Prachi and Ranbir, and they indulge in romantic moments helping each other. However, both are unaware of their identities. Soon, Trishna comes, who couldn’t stop laughing at them.

On the other hand, Purvi gets troubled by the jailer and a few prisoners who put the lights off when Purvi comes to have food in the jail. She finds a rat, which frightens her. Later, Khushi comes to console Purvi and promises to get her out of jail. However, before that, she comes to know that someone has already bailed Purvi out, and this is no one but RV. Khushi wonders if RV is trying to be nice to Purvi just to leave her later.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).