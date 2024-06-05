Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi Proves Her Innocence, Monisha Gets Exposed

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has seen major dramas in the past few days. According to the plot, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) come face to face after 20 years. On the other hand, Purvi (Ranchi Sharma) is on a mission to prove herself innocent in the fake notes smuggling case while Monisha is planning against Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a nail-biting twist when a goon gets trapped by Purvi, whom housemates consider to be linked to Purvi. So she reveals the truth that she has never met him and exposes Monisha, saying Monisha is linked with the goon as she heard him take her name and talk about the fake notes smuggling. But nobody trusts her, not even RV (Abrar Qazi).

Later, the goon wakes up and tries to run away. Very smartly, RV grabs him and asks him to reveal the truth. But instead of revealing the truth, he changes the game by grabbing Monisha and warning everyone by putting a knife on her neck. Later, he takes all the blame on himself, and Purvi is proven innocent, but Monisha’s truth doesn’t come in front of the housemates.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).