Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir escapes from jail

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Prachi comes to the police station. Ranbir thinks Prachi has calmed down and came to get him out. However, Prachi comes and asks Ranbir about Khushi. Prachi continues to accuse Ranbir which angers Ranbir and he asks her to leave. Prachi gets upset with Ranbir’s actions and words and leaves the police station.

After Prachi leaves, Ranbir suspects that Akshay knows the kidnappers. Akshay (Abhishek Malik) goes to meet Rana and gives him his money. Later, he asks Rana to give a ransom call to Prachi and asks a big amount. Akshay mentions to Rana that he should make it look like in front of Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) that Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) has planned the entire kidnapping drama. Rana agrees to follow Akshay’s orders.

In the coming episode, Ranbir’s fellow cellmate decides to help him to get out of jail. He starts a fight with Ranbir in jail. The officers come inside to stop their fight. Taking advantage of the situation, Ranbir escapes from the jail along with his fellow cellmate. While they run away the police follow to catch them.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2545 25th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Akshay mentions to Rana that he should make it look like in front of Prachi that Ranbir has planned the entire kidnapping drama. Rana agrees to follow Akshay’s orders. Watch the video below!

Will the police manage to catch Ranbir?