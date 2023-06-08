Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir returns to the mandap to halt Akshay-Prachi’s wedding

Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, have seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As per the plot, the goons attempt to flee with Ranbir. However, Shahana intervenes and questions them about the unconscious man in the wheelchair. They manage to fool Shahana and go. Later, while they are on their way, Ranbir regains consciousness and flees. The goons inform Aaliya about the same. Ranbir’s successful escape worries Aaliya.

Akshay’s bua makes a smashing entry at Prachi and Akshay’s wedding. She has a tashan moment with Akshay’s mother. Hence, his bua decides to do the gathbandhan. She comes forwards and does Akshay and Prachi’s gathbandhan before the marriage. On the other hand, Ranbir, who had a safe escape from the kidnappers, runs to stop Prachi’s wedding.

In the coming episode, Aaliya decides to go to Prachi’s house to catch Ranbir. She reaches her house and waits outside for Ranbir to appear. Soon, Ranbir makes an entry at the gate. Aaliya decides to nab him but witnesses a few relatives near the gate hence she waits. Meanwhile, Ranbir enters the house to stop Akshay and Prachi’s wedding.

OMG! Will Ranbir finally stop Prachi’s wedding with Akshay?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

