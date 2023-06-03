ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea

Sahana goes to Kohli house to convince Ranbir to marry Prachi instead of Rhea. Soon, Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea and goes to meet Prachi in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 14:13:29
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. Audiences have already seen Prachi and Ranbir go to the adoption agency for Khushi. The manager mentions that they can adopt Khushi. However, there is a condition. She mentions that whoever marries first will get Khushi. Prachi and Ranbir both decide to marry their partners, Akshay and Rhea.

Prachi and Ranbir come home. They reveal the condition to their respective families and announce their marriage decision. At the same time, Prachi asks Shahana and Dadi to gear up for her wedding the other day with Akshay. Ranbir informs Rhea to be his bride. The latter gets excited and gets ready as a bride. Sahana argues with Prachi and mentions that Khushi wishes for Prachi and Ranbir to be together. However, Prachi refuses to do so.

In the coming episode, Sahana feels helpless after Prachi refuses to back out. Soon, she goes to Kohli house to convince Ranbir to marry Prachi instead of Rhea. Dadi overhears their conversation and slaps Sahana. However, Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea and goes to meet Prachi.

Will Ranbir stop Prachi’s marriage?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Nazara

 

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

