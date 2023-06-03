Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. Audiences have already seen Prachi and Ranbir go to the adoption agency for Khushi. The manager mentions that they can adopt Khushi. However, there is a condition. She mentions that whoever marries first will get Khushi. Prachi and Ranbir both decide to marry their partners, Akshay and Rhea.

Prachi and Ranbir come home. They reveal the condition to their respective families and announce their marriage decision. At the same time, Prachi asks Shahana and Dadi to gear up for her wedding the other day with Akshay. Ranbir informs Rhea to be his bride. The latter gets excited and gets ready as a bride. Sahana argues with Prachi and mentions that Khushi wishes for Prachi and Ranbir to be together. However, Prachi refuses to do so.

In the coming episode, Sahana feels helpless after Prachi refuses to back out. Soon, she goes to Kohli house to convince Ranbir to marry Prachi instead of Rhea. Dadi overhears their conversation and slaps Sahana. However, Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea and goes to meet Prachi.

Will Ranbir stop Prachi’s marriage?

