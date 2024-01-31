Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV and Purvi get married

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi manages to run away from Jasbeer’s clutches. However, when she learns that her mother Prachi has been kidnapped by Jasbeer’s goons, she returns to save her but gets trapped. Jasbeer forces Purvi (Rachi Sharma) to marry him or he plans to kill Prachi. Purvi scared by Jasbeer’s threat, agrees to marry him and save her mother’s life.

RV reaches the venue where Jasbeer is getting married to Purvi. RV spreads smoke and takes Purvi and Prachi along. However, Jasbeer and his goons stop them. Soon, RV gets into a fight with Jasbeer and his goons. Meanwhile, the police arrive and arrest Jasbeer and his team. RV, (Abrar Qazi) Purvi and Prachi get happy and reach the wedding venue.

In the coming episode, RV and Purvi get ready again for their wedding. They come in the mandap and perform the rituals. Finally, Purvi and RV get married without any problem. The families get happy and celebrate the union of Purvi and RV. Prachi gets emotional as it is time for her daughter Purvi to leave her house.

