Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Purvi & RV Win The War, Celebrate With A Romantic Couple Dance

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists every day in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Purvi tries to save RV from Neha’s fake molestation charges. Purvi plans to trap Neha, but Monisha comes up with a master plan to get rid of Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, Neha is expected to agree to marry RV so that Monisha can tie the knot with RV. However, it seems somehow Purvi’s plan worked as the latest Instagram story of Abrar Qazi (RV) shows a glimpse of RV and Purvi from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya dancing together in the background of a party; this hints that RV and Purvi finally won the case and are together now.

Abrar re-shared the story uploaded by a creative team member of Kumkum Bhagya. The story shows a glimpse of Abrar and Rachi indulging in a romantic dance with the celebration’s backdrop. The post says, ‘What’s Cooking?? ‘ It is highly expected that this celebration glimpse is from the set of Kumkum Bhagya, where RV and Purvi = Rajvi are winning hearts with their romantic couple dance.

At the same time, in the next story, Rachi and Abrar lay their heads on each other, creating lovey-dovey moments that showcase a glimpse of their brewing chemistry.

It will be interesting to see how Monisha will react to the closeness and bond between RV and Purvi.