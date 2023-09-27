Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi finds Khushi, Akshay attacks Prachi

Prachi comes across Khushi along with the goon and gets shocked. Prachi request him to spare Khushi but soon, Akshay comes from behind and attacks Prachi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Sep,2023 14:48:53
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir’s fellow cellmate decides to help him get out of jail. He starts a fight with Ranbir in jail. The officers come inside to stop their fight. Taking advantage of the situation, Ranbir escapes from the jail along with his fellow cellmate. While they run away the police follow to catch them.

Ranbir manages to find Rana and chases him. Ranbir reaches the warehouse where Rana has kept Khushi. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) manages to find Khushi but before he can get her, Rana shoots at him. However, Ranbir manages to save himself. Rana takes advantage of the situation and leaves with Khushi. Ranbir chases him by dodging the police.

In the coming episode, Prachi along with the detective manages to locate Ranbir’s location. Prachi reaches there to find Ranbir. However, she comes across Khushi along with the goon and gets shocked. While Prachi requests him to spare Khushi but soon, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) comes from behind and attacks Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). He makes Prachi unconscious.

Prachi comes across Khushi along with the goon and gets shocked. Prachi requests him to spare Khushi but soon, Akshay comes from behind and attacks Prachi.

