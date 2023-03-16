Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Karan and Preeta enjoy a happy family moment as the Luthra members organize a naming ceremony for their kids. Preeta suggests two names to Kritika and asks her to name her son. Soon, Kritika announces the names of the two boys to be Rudraksh and Shaurya.

Anjali returns from jail and decides to seek revenge on Preeta and Karan. Soon, injured Nidhi comes to Luthra house and informs Rakhi about Anjali’s arrival. While they try to contact Karan and Preeta about Anjali’s arrival. Srishti gets the shocking news of Karan and Preeta’s accident.

Now, in the coming episode, Preeta suffers a few injuries but Karan slips into a coma. Rakhi shatters and blames Preeta for Karan’s condition. Rakhi gets angry and soon asks Preeta to leave the house. Upset Preeta decides to leave with her son Shaurya. However, Kareena refuses to give Shaurya to Preeta.

What will happen next?

