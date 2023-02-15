Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Sherlyn learns that Prithvi is marrying Preeta and comes to Luthra house. Sherlyn bumps into Arjun as they both get locked in the same room. Sherlyn asks Arjun to stop Prithvi’s marriage with Preeta. Soon, Sherlyn and Arjun join hands against Prithvi and decides to stop the marriage.

Arjun disguises himself as a Punjabi man and goes to stop the wedding. Meanwhile, Kritika reaches the mandap and exposes Prithvi. Kritika mentions that Prithvi is sitting at Arjun’s place in the mandap. Luthra family members get shocked to learn the truth about Prithvi. However, when Kritika lifts his veil, she is shocked to find Arjun.

Now, in the coming episode, Arjun leaves to lock Prithvi and Anjali gets worried. While Arjun is away, Anjali goes to meet Shambu. She gives him a huge amount and in return asks him to kidnap Preeta from Luthra mansion. Shambu gets happy seeing the money and decides to work on the plan. Meanwhile, Rakhi reaches Preeta’s room and finds her unconscious behind the bed.

What will happen next? Will Preeta get kidnapped?

