Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Arjun cuddles Rakhi and promises to never leave her. He looks at Preeta and touches her hand while making the promise.

Srishti comes there with clothes and Rakhi takes her and Preeta out to prepare for the wedding again. Preeta gives Srishti a file that states that Arjun has transferred the Luthras’ property to Preeta’s name.

Meanwhile, Prithvi and Shambhu get locked in the basement. He then decides to get Shambhu arrested to try and marry Preeta by deceit. The police arrive there and arrest Shambhu, who does not reveal about Prithvi.

Now, in the coming episode, Prithvi challenges to marry Preeta. Arjun gets angry and gets into a fight with him. Soon, Prithvi hits Arjun and makes him unconscious. Prithvi goes towards the mandap but Kritika sees him. Prithvi knocks her unconscious too and locks her inside a trunk. Prithvi reaches the mandap but Sameer brings the trunk with him to get a chunri for the wedding. Prithvi gets shocked after seeing the trunk.

Will Prithvi get exposed?

