Kundali Bhagya: Karan saves Preeta from falling off the cliff

The goons throw Preeta off the cliff. Karan runs towards her and manages to push her up and saves her from falling in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Oct,2023 11:00:17
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Srishti struggles to get out of the godwon. However, due to access fire, she falls unconscious on the ground. Soon, Rajveer makes a heroic entry and rushes to save Srishti (Anjum Fakih). He manages to pick up Srishti in his arms and leave the godown but a few goons stop him.

Rajveer fights with the goons and the police and takes Srishti to the hospital. As doctors operate on her, Rajveer gets worried for Srishti. Nidhi’s goon comes to the hospital and witnesses Srishti. Soon, the goon informs Nidhi about Srishti being alive and operated on in the hospital. Nidhi comes to the hospital to kill Srishti. She comes inside her room and tries to strangulate her. Srishti struggles to save herself.

In the coming episode, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) who is on a mission to search Srishti, tries to look out for a rick. However, the goons witness her standing alone and decide to kidnap her. Soon, they manage to succeed in their plan and finally kidnap her. They bring her to the edge of the cliff and she screams for help. Karan, who is present at the cliff, witnesses Preeta in trouble and runs to help her. However, the goons throw Preeta off the cliff. Karan runs towards her and manages to push her up and saves her from falling.

