Kundali Bhagya: Nidhi kills Srishti by burning her alive

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the goons finally kidnap Preeta (Shraddha Arya). They bring her to the edge of the cliff and she screams for help. Karan, who is at the cliff, witnesses Preeta in trouble and runs to help her. However, the goons throw Preeta off the cliff. Karan runs towards her and manages to push her up and save her from falling.

Preeta falls unconscious after Karan (Shakti Anand) saves her from falling off the cliff. Soon, he decides to take Preeta to Luthra mansion. The family decorates the house as Karan had promised to bring Preeta. Much to their shock, Karan enters Luthra mansion along with unconscious Preeta in his arms.

In the coming episode, Nidhi lands at the same hospital where Srishti (Anjum Fakih) is admitted. Soon, Nidhi warns her that she will kill her first and then her sister Preeta. While Srishti is unconscious, she burns her room and leaves the hospital. Srishti dies in this accident.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1686 2 November 2023 Written Episode Update

