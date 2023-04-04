Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Palki learns that Preeta and Rajveer are new in the city and are looking for a house. She tells Preeta that her aunt also lives in Mumbai, and she has one room vacant in her house, which she wants to give on rent. Preeta agrees to meet Palki’s Bua to see the room.

Rajveer comes across Shaurya and recognizes him to be the one who landed them in trouble. Rajveer calls the police and enters the pub with them. Rajveer holds Shaurya’s collar and informs the police that he hurt his mother during the accident. Shaurya gets angry and the two get into an intense fight.

Now, in the coming episode, Rajveer gets badly injured during the fight. Soon, Shaurya gets arrested by the police. The two come to the police station as Rajveer files an FIR against Shaurya. At the station, Rajveer and Shaurya get into a verbal fight. Soon, the inspector shifts Shaurya to another cell.

Will Rajveer learn about Shaurya being his brother?

