Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Nidhi Blames Preeta For Shaurya’s Arrest, Karan Stunned

The popular TV show Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is about to delve into intense emotional drama with its gripping storyline. As seen so far, Shaurya (Baseer Ali), in rage, beats up Anshuman at his residence. Shaurya tries to chase him, but soon, the police enter the scene where Anshuman fools the police, which leads to Shaurya’s arrest even after telling the truth. At the same time, Karan (Shakti Anand) meets Shaurya in the jail.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1847 25th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see Nidhi learning the truth about Shaurya’s arrest in the hospital. In panic, Nidhi makes it clear to Karan that if anything happens to Shaurya, his relationship with her will also end. Soon, she blames Preeta (Shraddha Arya) for whatever is happening with Shaurya. Later, Rakhi unveils the truth that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is Srishti’s son, as he calls Preeta his ‘Masi’ in one of the incidents, which leaves Mahesh shocked.

What will happen next?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.