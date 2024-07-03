Kundali Bhagya Serial Twist: Rajveer Gets Jailed, Shaurya Taunts Him

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Palki (Adrija Roy) sees Varun with Alia, leaving her in shock. On the other hand, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) comes to Nidhi asking for help to get rid of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). He conspires to get Rajveer jailed in a fake case for leaking Luthra company’s details. Nidhi agrees to help Shaurya, and they both hide money in Rajveer’s cupboard to prove him guilty later. Soon, when Shaurya comes with the police, they find the money, which serves as proof leading to Rajveer’s arrest.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Palki request the police to give them some time to prove their innocence. Shaurya intervenes and taunts Palki. Later, the cops arrest Rajveer and put him behind bars. Soon, Shaurya comes to meet Rajveer. He shares how disappointed he is after knowing the fact that Rajveer leaked his company’s details. Also, Shaurya shares that he wishes that this should not be true, but with the proof, Rajveer is found guilty. On the other hand, Rajveer is clueless about whatever is happening. In contrast, Karan and Preeta are unaware of Rajveer’s arrest. Though Palki tried to stop Shaurya from getting Rajveer arrested, as he had planned, he denied any help.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.